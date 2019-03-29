Jury finds former WSU student guilty of raping woman at party

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

WHITMAN CO., Wash. - A jury convicted a former Washington State University student of rape on Thursday.

Thomas Culhane, 23, was found guilty of second-degree rape in Whitman County Superior Court. Culhane was also convicted of furnishing alcohol to minors, which is considered a misdemeanor.

A jury found Culhane guilty of raping a woman who passed out from drinking at a party at a Pullman apartment. Culhane claimed the sexual contact was consensual.

Culhane will be sentenced later this spring.

