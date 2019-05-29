Judge in Nassar sentencing case will be featured speaker at YWCA Spokane luncheon

Scott Olson/Getty Images Judge Rosemarie Aquilina

SPOKANE, Wash. - The judge who sentenced Larry Nassar will be the keynote speaker at the YWCA Spokane's Women of Achievement luncheon.

Judge Rosemarie Aquilina presided over the USA Gymnastics Team sex abuse scandal involving Nassar. Aquilina sentenced Nassar to 175 years in prison for the sexual abuse of hundreds of young women over a period of two decades.

"By allowing every woman who said they had been sexually assaulted by Nassar face him in court, many say Judge Aquilina empowered these young women and redefined victim testimony." said YWCA Spokane representatives in a released Wednesday.

The WOA Luncheon is YWCA Spokane's largest fundraiser of the year. More information on tickets can be found online.

