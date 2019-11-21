Judge temporarily halts execution of federal inmate who bombed Spokane City Hall

WASHINGTON (AP) - A federal judge has temporarily halted the lethal injection of a man who once bombed Spokane City Hall. Danny Lee was set to be the first federal inmate executed in 16 years.

U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutka halted the execution as a lawsuit on how the government intends to carry it out continues.

In a Wednesday evening ruling, Chutka said the public is not served by “short-circuiting” legitimate judicial process. “It is greatly served by attempting to ensure that the most serious punishment is imposed lawfully,” she wrote.

Attorney General William Barr unexpectedly announced in July that the government would begin resuming executions starting Dec. 9, ending an informal moratorium on federal capital punishment as the issue receded from the public domain. The Justice Department didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment on Thursday, and the attorney general was traveling.

Executions on the federal level have been rare. The government has put to death only three defendants since restoring the federal death penalty in 1988, the most recent of which occurred in 2003.

In 2014, following a botched state execution in Oklahoma, President Barack Obama directed the Justice Department to conduct a broad review of capital punishment and issues surrounding lethal injection drugs.

Barr said in July that the Obama-era review had been completed, clearing the way for executions to resume. He approved a new procedure for lethal injections that replaces the three-drug mixture previously used in federal executions with one drug, pentobarbital.

Some of the chosen convicts challenged the new procedures in court, arguing that the government was circumventing proper methods to wrongly execute inmates quickly.

Danny Lee, of Yukon, Oklahoma, was the first person scheduled to be executed for the suffocation deaths of three people in Arkansas. In April of 1996, the 46-year-old white supremacist set off a bomb that damaged Spokane City Hall. No one was hurt.

He's being held at a maximum security prison in Indiana, and was scheduled for lethal injection on Dec. 9.

“This decision prevents the government from evading accountability and making an end-run around the courts by attempting to execute prisoners under a protocol that has never been authorized by Congress,” said the convicts’ attorney, Shawn Nolan. “The court has made clear that no execution should go forward while there are still so many unanswered questions about the government’s newly announced execution method.”

The death penalty remains legal in 30 states, but only a handful regularly conduct executions. Texas has executed 108 prisoners since 2010, far more than any other state.

Though there hasn’t been a federal execution since 2003, the Justice Department has continued to approve death penalty prosecutions, and federal courts have sentenced defendants to death.

Spokane City Hall bombing

In 1996, Lee was involved in planting a shrapnel-filled pipe bomb in the doorway of Spokane's City Hall. According to a report from the Associated Press, the bomb hurled 3-inch nails more than a block away into nearby Riverfront Park.

The bombing happened at 3 a.m. when the building was unoccupied. No one was injured and heavy oak doors deflected the force of the explosion.

This story has been corrected to show the ruling was late Wednesday, not Thursday.