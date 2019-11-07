Judge sets release date, conditions for notorious Spokane killer
SPOKANE, Wash. - A judge ruled Wednesday that convicted killer Thomas DiBartolo will be released on February 21 and spend one to two years in community custody.
DiBartolo's release comes after he completed his 26-year sentence in a Rhode Island prison.
Thomas DiBartolo, the former sheriff’s deputy convicted of murdering his wife will be released in Feb. following a 26 year sentence. Back in ‘97 the court made an error and didn’t include the term of his community custody. Judge Hazel looked at other cases, ruled 24-48 months. pic.twitter.com/xHhAa7bmpi— Kyle Simchuk (@KyleKXLY) November 7, 2019
The court made an error in 1997 and did not include the term of his community custody. On Wednesday, Judge Hazel looked at similar cases and gave DiBartolo 24-48 months.
DiBartolo, a former Sheriff's Office deputy, was convicted of shooting his wife Patty in the head and shooting himself to cover up the crime back in 1996.
He killed his wife by shooting her in Spokane's Lincoln Park. DiBartolo told investigators they were ambushed and robbed by two black men. He drove his wife to the hospital, but she had died by the time they arrived.
In 1996, 4 News Now reported DiBartolo allegedly killed his wife to get a $100,000 insurance policy, because that would be cheaper than a divorce.
Despite his conviction, DiBartolo has never admitted to killing his wife.
