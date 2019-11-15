JoJo Siwa swinging through Spokane on her D.R.E.A.M. tour
SPOKANE, Wash. - Nickelodeon star and YouTube sensation JoJo Siwa is swinging through Spokane on her D.R.E.A.M. tour in 2020.
Siwa will stop at the Spokane Arena on March 29 .
Special pre-sale tickets will be on sale November 18 at 12 p.m. A second pre-sale will go live November 19 at 12 p.m.
There will also be a limited number of exclusive VIP Packages available. Those include a selection of tickets, meet and greet opportunity with Siwa, autographed memorabilia, custom merchandise and more.
General tickets go on sale November 22 at 12 p.m. They can be purchased at JoJoDreamTour.com.
Siwa will donate $1 for every ticket sold to Dancers Against Cancer, a foundation that strives to create an alliance in the dance community by providing financial support and inspiration to dance educators, choreographers, dances and their family members who have been impacted by cancer.
