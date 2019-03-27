News

Jimmy Kimmel's sidekick Guillermo graces Gonzaga locker room

By:

Posted: Mar 27, 2019 12:39 PM PDT

Updated: Mar 27, 2019 01:34 PM PDT

ANAHEIM, Calif. - The controversy continues between Jimmy Kimmel and Gonzaga fans and graduates.

But during the Bulldog’s open locker room interviews on Wednesday, a special guest greeted the players.

Guillermo Rodriguez, Jimmy’s late night sidekick, came to the event with a magnifying glass in hand and dressed in full investigative garb.

KXLY’s Keith Osso and Alyssa Charlston were there to catch the fun moment.

Kimmel will probably air this segment tonight. Watch KXLY tonight at 6 for more!

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS