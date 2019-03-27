Jimmy Kimmel's sidekick Guillermo graces Gonzaga locker room
ANAHEIM, Calif. - The controversy continues between Jimmy Kimmel and Gonzaga fans and graduates.
But during the Bulldog’s open locker room interviews on Wednesday, a special guest greeted the players.
Guillermo is outside of the @ZagMBB locker room. pic.twitter.com/mZ0mExC2Yd— Alyssa Charlston (@Alyssacharlston) March 27, 2019
Guillermo Rodriguez, Jimmy’s late night sidekick, came to the event with a magnifying glass in hand and dressed in full investigative garb.
KXLY’s Keith Osso and Alyssa Charlston were there to catch the fun moment.
He’s got a magnifying glass ?? @IAMGUILLERMO @jimmykimmel pic.twitter.com/8XfLwJpbMb— Alyssa Charlston (@Alyssacharlston) March 27, 2019
Brandon Clarke just signed an imaginary photograph for @IAMGUILLERMO 😂— Alyssa Charlston (@Alyssacharlston) March 27, 2019
pocket that.💰 pic.twitter.com/ndArbN19Tk
.@JimmyKimmelLive should be a lot of fun tonight. #GoZags #GonzagaExists pic.twitter.com/jPqZMRkT7L— Keith Osso (@OssoKXLY) March 27, 2019
Kimmel will probably air this segment tonight. Watch KXLY tonight at 6 for more!
