Jimmy Kimmel's sidekick Guillermo graces Gonzaga locker room

ANAHEIM, Calif. - The controversy continues between Jimmy Kimmel and Gonzaga fans and graduates.

But during the Bulldog’s open locker room interviews on Wednesday, a special guest greeted the players.

Guillermo is outside of the @ZagMBB locker room. pic.twitter.com/mZ0mExC2Yd — Alyssa Charlston (@Alyssacharlston) March 27, 2019

Guillermo Rodriguez, Jimmy’s late night sidekick, came to the event with a magnifying glass in hand and dressed in full investigative garb.

KXLY’s Keith Osso and Alyssa Charlston were there to catch the fun moment.

Brandon Clarke just signed an imaginary photograph for @IAMGUILLERMO 😂

pocket that.💰 pic.twitter.com/ndArbN19Tk — Alyssa Charlston (@Alyssacharlston) March 27, 2019

Kimmel will probably air this segment tonight. Watch KXLY tonight at 6 for more!

