Jewels Helping Hands refuses to vacate warming center, despite city's orders

SPOKANE, Wash. - Jewels Helping Hands, the non-profit initially chosen to operate Spokane’s newest warming center, has refused to vacate its position, despite orders from the city.

On Friday, the City of Spokane said new allegations against one of the non-profit’s leaders has raised concern.

Those allegations are against Jason Green, whose criminal past shows he pleaded guilty to embezzling money from his employer in 2015.

In a statment posted to Facebook on Friday, the non-profit called the city’s allegations “completely false and baseless.”

The non-profit said said it already signed a contract with the city, which it hasn’t breached, and claimed the city’s order to vacate is unjustifiable.

“Jewels Helping Hands team has spent countless hours preparing the warming center for operations, hiring staff and responding and complying with every request the city has made of us throughout this process,” the non-profit’s board of directors said.

“We remain committed to our community and vulnerable population experiencing homelessness enduring the additional pain and suffering caused by the city delays,” it added.