Jefferson Elementary students package Thanksgiving soup for non-profit
SPOKANE, Wash. - Students at Jefferson Elementary are helping feed those in need ahead of Thanksgiving.
The students gathered in assembly lines in the school’s cafeteria on Tuesday, where they prepared soup packages to be donated to Generation Alive, a program that engages youth to come together and serve the community.
To learn more about the program, CLICK HERE.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Friday is your last chance to enjoy state parks for free this year
- Christmas tree prices remain high amid low supply
- No-Li Brewhouse's Frost Fest is back for another year
- Thousands gather at Manito Park for Second Harvest's annual Turkey Trot
- Firefighters say defectively installed wood burning stove caused northeast Spokane house fire
- Volunteers celebrate 20 year success of annual Thanksgiving community meal