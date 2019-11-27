News

Jefferson Elementary students package Thanksgiving soup for non-profit

By:

Posted: Nov 26, 2019 06:15 PM PST

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 03:17 PM PST

PHOTOS: Jefferson students pack Thanksgiving soup, meals for the hungry

Students at Jefferson Elementary are helping feed those in need ahead of Thanksgiving. 

SPOKANE, Wash. - Students at Jefferson Elementary are helping feed those in need ahead of Thanksgiving. 

The students gathered in assembly lines in the school’s cafeteria on Tuesday, where they prepared soup packages to be donated to Generation Alive, a program that engages youth to come together and serve the community. 

To learn more about the program, CLICK HERE

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS