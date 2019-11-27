Jefferson Elementary students package Thanksgiving soup for non-profit

PHOTOS: Jefferson students pack Thanksgiving soup, meals for the hungry Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Students at Jefferson Elementary are helping feed those in need ahead of Thanksgiving.

The students gathered in assembly lines in the school’s cafeteria on Tuesday, where they prepared soup packages to be donated to Generation Alive, a program that engages youth to come together and serve the community.