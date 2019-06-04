Jason Mraz to play in Spokane this fall

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Jason Mraz is coming to the Lilac City!

The "I'm Yours" singer will play the First Interstate Center for the Arts with Raining Jane on Saturday, November 2. Raining Jane is an all-female band that frequently tours and collaborates with Mraz.

The "Ladies and Gentleman" tour comes on the tail of Mraz's "GOOD VIBES" tour.

"I am thrilled to be returning to intimate venues with Raining Jane," Mraz said. "I love the sounds and stories we make as a 5 piece."

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, June 7 at 10 a.m. through all TicketsWest outlets. Reserved seat tickets range in prices from $39 to $99.

