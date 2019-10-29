Japanese Garden in Manito Park closing for the season soon

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Air 4 Adventure: Japanese Garden Air 4 Adventure: Japanese Garden

SPOKANE, Wash. - If you feel like braving the cold, you have three more days to enjoy the beautiful Nishinomiya Tsutakawa Japanese Garden in Manito Park.

The garden is open each year from April to October before it closes for the winter. That means this year, your last day to visit is Thursday.

The garden is open from 8:00 a.m. each day until just before dusk.

With its serene waterfall, pond and landscaping, the Japanese Garden has been helping visitors find tranquility since 1974.

Find it on the west end of Manito Park, which is located on Spokane's South Hill at 1702 S Grand Blvd.