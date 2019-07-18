Janitor who ended school shooting heard "screaming you can't define"

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Freeman High School janitor Joe Bowen describes the day he stopped a school shooter

SPOKANE, Wash - All week in Spokane County Superior Court, experts have testified about the mental health of an admitted high school shooter. Thursday, tears filled the courtroom as the man credited with stopping the shooting described that awful day.

Joe Bowen worked as a janitor at Freeman High School on September 13, 2017. He ordered 15-year old Caleb Sharpe to the ground and held him until he was arrested. Sharpe, who was 15 at the time, is charged with killing one student and injuring three others.

Sharpe is in court all week as his attorneys argue he should be tried as a juvenile, not an adult.

Defense experts have testified this week about Sharpe's health history and the possibility he can be rehabilitated if charged as a juvenile.

Thursday morning, Bowen took the stand for the prosecution, which is arguing Sharpe should be tried as an adult.

He described hearing loud bangs in the school that morning in 2017.

"Which one of these kids brought firecrackers to my school," he remembered thinking. Then he heard "screaming you can't define."

Bowen said he came into the hall and came face-to-face with Sharpe, who was armed with a rifle. He said he thought, "Well, Columbine had two shooters. Where's the other one?"

He told Sharpe to "get down on the f-ing ground," then held Sharpe down until first responders could get there to arrest him.

Bowen also remembered going over to Sam Strahan, who was the first person shot. He said he remembered looking down at Strahan and thinking 'there's still life, we have to save him.' But, Strahan was already gone.

Testimony in the declination hearing continues Thursday afternoon.

Bowen has been honored for his actions that day, receiving the Governor's Lifesaving Award.