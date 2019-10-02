Jacksonville Jaguars offering Minshew Mania ticket package
JACKSONVILLE, Florida - A year after Gardner Minshew II took Pullman by storm, the Minshew Mania phenomenon has spread around the country.
[RELATED: Report: Gardner Minshew offered endorsement deal from adult entertainment site]
Since the former WSU quarterback took over for injured Jaguars' starter Nick Foles in Week 1 of the 2019 NFL season, Jag nation has fallen in love with the eclectic QB.
For the team's upcoming games against the Saints and Jets, the Jaguars are offering a "Minshew Mania Mini Package." Anyone who purchases the ticket pack will get a bandana, a signature Minshew mustache and the opportunity to take a picture on the field in the gear.
The games are October 13 and October 27 at TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville's home stadium.
[RELATED: '#MinshewMadness': Jacksonville band releases original song about Gardner Minshew]
[RELATED: Former WSU Quarterback Gardner Minshew takes over as QB1 in Jacksonville]
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Spokane Public Library offering passes to Mobius Science Center
- $30,000 in damage done to Liberty Lake City equipment, police looking for suspects
- Avista resolves power outage affecting over 3,000 customers
- Cougar Gold Cheese will hike up its prices
- Understanding how I-976 will impact the City of Spokane
- WSU Health Science Spokane begins expansion process