Jacksonville Jaguars offering Minshew Mania ticket package

JACKSONVILLE, Florida - A year after Gardner Minshew II took Pullman by storm, the Minshew Mania phenomenon has spread around the country.

Since the former WSU quarterback took over for injured Jaguars' starter Nick Foles in Week 1 of the 2019 NFL season, Jag nation has fallen in love with the eclectic QB.

For the team's upcoming games against the Saints and Jets, the Jaguars are offering a "Minshew Mania Mini Package." Anyone who purchases the ticket pack will get a bandana, a signature Minshew mustache and the opportunity to take a picture on the field in the gear.

The games are October 13 and October 27 at TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville's home stadium.

