'#MinshewMadness': Jacksonville band releases original song about Gardner Minshew

JACKSONVILLE, Florida - Minshew Mania is spreading and there is now an official Jag Jam.

Sister Sound, a singing group made up of three sisters living in Jacksonville, have written a song all about the Jaguars’ new beloved quarterback (and former Washington State University QB) Gardner Minshew.

Their recent release, “#MinshewMania,” is an original song dedicated to the Minshew love that is spreading across Duval County, Florida.

“The way he throws and runs and flows, yeah he’s off the charts. Gardner Minshew II but #1 in our hearts,” the group sings.

The group even released a music video for the song, featuring a Minshew look-alike dancing outside of TIAA Bank Field.

The song is available for streaming on iTunes and Spotify.

