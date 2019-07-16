Items stolen from local service member's vehicle days before deployment

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Airway Heights police officers are asking the public for help locating items stolen from a military member’s vehicle. AHPD said the service member is being deployed on Friday and needs them back before then.

Police are asking for surveillance video from the homes of people who live in the neighborhood north of Walmart and east of Hayford Road.

The vehicle prowling incident happened either late Monday night or early Tuesday morning. Police did not say what type of items were stolen, but did say they were valuable.

Anyone with surveillance footage to share or information is asked to call 509-244-3707.