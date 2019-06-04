ITD planning several road closures along I-90 in Post Falls

Idaho Transportation Department ITD is set to do road repair along I-90 in Post Falls.

POST FALLS, Idaho - Summer is a great time for road improvements and construction, and North Idahoans can expect more closures in the coming weeks.

In Post Falls, as part of ongoing construction to repair bridges on I-90 and overpasses in the region, two ramps at Spokane Street will be closed so crews can apply a sealing treatment to protect the driving surface.

The Idaho Transportation Department reported the westbound on-ramp will be closed the weekend of Friday, June 7 but will be open for the morning commute on Monday, June 10. Following that closure, the eastbound off-ramp will be closed Monday night (June 10) through Friday night (June 14). Nighttime closures are planned from approximately 7:30 pm to 5:30 am.

These closures come days after a DUI crash at the intersection of Highway 95 and Kathleen Ave Sunday afternoon that lead to the removal of a damaged traffic light.

Initially, ITD said it would take several months to replace the light, leaving drivers without a signal until then. However, engineers came up with a solution for a temporary signal to be installed by the end of the week.

While crews work to put up the temporary light ITD said drivers can expect lane closures, so be prepared for detours and delays.

A permanent fix will likely be incorporated into construction already planned for the next two summers on US-95 in CDA. Learn more about that work here.

For the most up to date information on road closures and traffic in Northern Idaho, visit the ITD Highway Info page.

More information on the bridge maintenance project can be found here and information on the resurfacing project can be found at here.

