It will feel like early fall this weekend in Spokane

You'll want to grab a jacket as you head out to those early football and soccer games this weekend. It will really feel like early fall in the Spokane area.

Saturday morning will start out cool, right around 55 degrees at 8 am.

Saturday afternoon will be sunny and in the low 70s, with light winds.

If you're heading to the WSU/EWU game in Pullman, expect the weather to dip into the 50s when the sun goes down with a slight chance of rain.

Sunday is a good day to relax and watch football or get some yard work done. Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-60s and lows in the low 40s.

