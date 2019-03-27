It's time to renew your free SplashPass for summer fun
SPOKANE, Wash. - With summer just around the corner, free SplashPasses are being offered for access to all six of the City of Spokane aquatic centers.
Registering a SplashPass will not only provide free admission to pools, but also regular notifications of pool events and closures.
While admission to pools is free, a SplashPass is required in order to gain access.
Visit the City of Spokane Parks and Recreation page to learn more.
Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Firefighters help dog that jumped out of van onto highway
- Mom in Amber Alert planned to inject daughter with bleach
- Bill allowing Idaho needle exchange programs signed into law
- Driver with blown tires leads WSP troopers on 50-mile chase
- Watch the Zags game on the big screen for free at local theaters
- Country star Luke Combs to play Spokane Arena this fall