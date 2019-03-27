News

It's time to renew your free SplashPass for summer fun

Posted: Mar 27, 2019

SPOKANE, Wash. - With summer just around the corner, free SplashPasses are being offered for access to all six of the City of Spokane aquatic centers. 

Registering a SplashPass will not only provide free admission to pools, but also regular notifications of pool events and closures. 

While admission to pools is free, a SplashPass is required in order to gain access. 

Visit the City of Spokane Parks and Recreation page to learn more.  

