It's officially strawberry season at Green Bluff!
SPOKANE, Wash. - Strawberry season is back at Green Bluff!
The celebration kicks off just one of many festivals to take place throughout the summer.
Check out Green Bluff Growers to learn about future event dates.
Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Man arrested at Drag Queen Story Hour protest
- Hundreds turn out to support, protest Drag Queen Story Hour at the South Hill public library
- Global Target register outage affects Spokane and Coeur d'Alene locations
- Sleep in Heavenly Peace hopes to build 100 beds today
- SCRAPS in need of foster parents this kitten season
- Join the thousands of people subscribed to the Daily Local newsletter