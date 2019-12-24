It's looking like a White Christmas is OFF the table!

SPOKANE, Wash. - It won't be enough for a White Christmas, but there are a few light rain and snow showers passing through the region Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Patchy fog might also develop late Monday night. Otherwise, it's going to be a very mellow holiday forecast.

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Temperatures will be topping out in the mid 30s, which is just a couple of degrees above average. There could be a few mountain snow flurries, but very little measurable snow is expected in the higher terrain over the next week.