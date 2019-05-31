It's getting hot in here, so drink up all your water

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - It is Friday, May 31, here is your local weather forecast from KXLY4's Mark Peterson:

Partly cloudy with more chances for scattered thunderstorms up in the mountains and North Idaho. Spokane has just a slight chance for thunderstorms.

Expect some cloud cover, with a warm high of 82 degrees.

Your weekend outlook: sunny and mid to upper 80's.

