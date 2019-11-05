It's Election Day! Here's what you should know:

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. A voter fills out their ballot.

SPOKANE, Wash. - It's time to make sure your civic duty is done and you've weighed in on decisions which will affect the future of your community. Ballots are due in a drop box by 8:00 p.m. tonight.

Here's what you should know about Election Day:

What if I still have questions?

We have answers. Our voter's guide has the background information you need to understand what you're voting on. If you don't feel comfortable making a decision on something, you don't have to! You are not required to vote on every single thing on the ballot. Your vote will still be counted for the bubbles you do fill in.

What do I do with my ballot?

If it doesn't make it out with today's mail, it won't be counted. So you'll need to find a ballot drop box to slip it in sometime before 8:00 p.m. Find a list of all drop box locations across the county here.

When will we see the results?

The first batch of ballots will be counted throughout the day today. The results from that initial tally will be released and posted on our results page this evening, typically around 8:00 p.m. The initial results will not reflect 100% of ballots cast, but they will give us a pretty good idea of where most races are going to fall. Updated vote tallies will be announced at the end of each day after the election until all votes are counted.