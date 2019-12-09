It's beginning to look a lot like... autumn?

SPOKANE, Wash. - Sunshine and temperatures were in the 40s today!

The weather is unseasonably warm - it does not feel like December at all! We should stay dry up until Thursday, with the potential for a rain/snow mix.

Sunday's lows will be in the 20s and 30s with partly cloudy skies. Our highs tomorrow will reach the mid to upper 30s.

We could see some patchy fog between 8-11 a.m., but otherwise another clear and above average day!