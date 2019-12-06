It's almost time for tubing at Silver Mountain!

KELLOGG, Idaho - It may not be ski season yet at Silver Mountain, but it is tubing time!

The tubing hill will officially open on Saturday. A storm is expected to roll through the area this weekend, which could allow for the bunny hill to open for skiing and snowboarding on Sunday.

If you're looking to tube, you are strongly encouraged to make a reservation. The hill is open on weekends and holidays throughout the season.

Sessions are at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. An additional 3 p.m. tubing session is available on Saturdays.

Tubers must be 36 inches tall and no younger than 2 years old.

Click here for rates and reservations.

RELATED: Schweitzer now open with one run, discounted lift tickets

RELATED: Ski season is coming up; where you can find work this winter

RELATED: 101 Things to Do in the Inland Northwest this holiday season