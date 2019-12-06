It's almost time for tubing at Silver Mountain!
KELLOGG, Idaho - It may not be ski season yet at Silver Mountain, but it is tubing time!
The tubing hill will officially open on Saturday. A storm is expected to roll through the area this weekend, which could allow for the bunny hill to open for skiing and snowboarding on Sunday.
If you're looking to tube, you are strongly encouraged to make a reservation. The hill is open on weekends and holidays throughout the season.
Sessions are at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. An additional 3 p.m. tubing session is available on Saturdays.
Tubers must be 36 inches tall and no younger than 2 years old.
Click here for rates and reservations.
RELATED: Schweitzer now open with one run, discounted lift tickets
RELATED: Ski season is coming up; where you can find work this winter
RELATED: 101 Things to Do in the Inland Northwest this holiday season
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Spokane man charged in mother's heroin overdose death
- Police investigating threats made to Post Falls High School
- Spokane hopes Great Gorge Trail leads to more river usage
- Driver crashes into STA bus in downtown Spokane
- More than 75,000 food stamp recipients to be affected by new SNAP laws
- Crowd hosts strike, 'die-in' for climate change action