ISP trooper struck by distracted driver prompts warning from KCSO

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is reminding drivers to pay attention after an Idaho State Trooper was hit on Friday while responding to a crash.

Though the trooper had their lights and siren on, the sheriff's office said a car unknowingly pulled out from an intersection, striking the trooper's car.

The sheriff's office said no one was injured in the crash.

That said, the sheriff's office issued a reminder on Facebook Saturday, asking people to slow down and always give emergency vehicles the right of way when their lights and sirens are on.

The sheriff's office also reminded drivers to slow down and change lanes if possible when a police officer is stopped on the side of the road.