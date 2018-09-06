Investigative team: Man shot by police was advancing towards them with knife

CHENEY, Wash - The team of investigators looking into Monday's police shooting in Cheney says the man who was shot was advancing towards officers with a knife.

Cheney Police officers shot 40-year old Steve Anderson in the parking lot of Harvest Foods.

According to the Spokane Investigative Regional Response Team, officers from the Cheney Police Department and the Eastern Washington University Police Department were called to the store because of a disorderly man with a knife.

Cheney Police Officers responded and saw Anderson outside. According to a news release from the SIRR team, "CPD officers began giving verbal commands to drop the knife. After failing to follow commands and continuing to advance toward the officers with the knife, three CPD officers discharged their service weapons, striking Anderson."

Officers immediately rendered first aid, according to the news release. Anderson died at the scene.

A friend of Anderson's spoke with KXLY4 News Wednesday night. John Wilson said he had been best friends with Anderson since the first grade. He said he talked to Anderson two hours before the shooting and nothing seemed amiss.

He said Anderson was kind-hearted and a father of two.

"None of it makes any sense at all," Wilson told kxly4. He did say believed Anderson was carrying a knife and that he had a knife collection. But, he said he didn't think Anderson would use it to hurt anyone.

On the kxly4 News Facebook page Wednesday evening, a man who says he's Anderson's brother posted a comment about the news story. Jeff Anderson wrote that there are a lot of questions that need to be answered. He also said, "Our hearts go out to the officers involved for [sic] this traumatic situation but on the other hand there are a lot of questions that need to be answered. Don't condemn the officers please. My brother was a great guy, he had demons and it seems they got the best of him."

SIRR investigators want to hear from anyone who may have information related to this incident. Those people can call Crime Check at 456-2233.

The Cheney Police Department has not yet released the names of the officers. When the investigation is complete, it will be sent to the Spokane County Prosecutor's Office to consider if the officers committed any crime.