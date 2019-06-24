Introducing: Hooptown USA

Hooptown USA Hooptown USA is a community brand that recognizes and amplifies Spokane's passion for basketball.

SPOKANE, Wash. - When it comes to representing Spokane, basketball is high up on the list. Hoopfest organizers know this, which is why, this year, they're declaring Spokane as Hooptown USA.

Designed to amplify Spokane's passion for basketball, Hooptown USA is a community brand that represents a huge part of the city's culture.

"Basketball's importance in Spokane transcends the game; the passion is exemplified through athletes, fans, the commitment of parents and families, season ticket holders and the thousands that volunteer every June," said Matt Santangelo, executive director of the Spokane Hoopfest Association.

The largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament in the world, Hoopfest brings hundreds of thousands of people together each year to celebrate a shared love for the sport.

The campaign launched Monday, on Hoopfest's 30th Anniversary, and a press conference will take place Thursday, June 24, to elaborate on the brand's economic and community initiatives.

