Intoxicated male confronted inside the wrong vehicle by owner

SPANGLE, Wash. - Several Spokane County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to a reported attempted vehicle theft In Spangle Thursday night where the owner of the vehicle fired a weapon into the ground, causing the suspect to flee on foot.

The victim told deputies he was inside his residence when he noticed the taillights of his vehicle come on and the engine start. He went outside and confronted the adult male suspect sitting in the driver's seat. The suspect continued to insist the vehicle was his despite the victim saying it was not.

The suspect began to move the vehicle but the victim removed him and turned the engine off. The suspect continued to claim ownership of the vehicle leading the victim to believe the suspect would not leave, so he went inside his home and retrieved a handgun to protect himself.

When the victim went back outside, the suspect began walking toward the victim in an "aggressive manner." The victim then fired the handgun toward the ground. The suspect stopped and then fled on foot.

After some time, the victim observed the suspect standing outside his residence again. The suspect did not heed his warning to leave the property and again began to approach the victim who fired his weapon into the ground a second time. The victim said the suspect, who appeared to be intoxicated due to his actions and slurred speech, ran off and did not return.

Additional deputies arrived in the area and began a search for the suspect.

A set of keys near the victim's vehicle that did not belong to him were located by deputies. The key was used to locate the suspect inside a residence near the scene.

The suspect, who appeared to be intoxicated and matched the description provided by the victim, said he was visiting family and had been drinking at a bar. He admitted to walking to the residence from the bar but denied trying to steal a vehicle.

The victim identified the suspect as the male who attempted the theft but after learning of the circumstances, decided to not to pursue charges.

Neither the suspect, nor the victim who fired his weapon into the ground, were charged. No one was injured during the incident.