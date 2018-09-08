Internationally award-winning pianist, Washington state native to perform in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - A Washington state native, who has been called among the most gifted musicians of his generation, will perform in Spokane this weekend.

For the first time, Charlie Albright brings his talents to the Lilac City. He has two performances this weekend at the Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox.

According to the Spokane Symphony, this young pianist is a master of improvisation, and will delight concertgoers with a cadenza of his own creation.

On Friday, he shared some advice for young musicians.

"In the end, music is about sharing and communicating emotions. It should be fun and sometimes that can get lost," Albright said. "In the end, I think music is something that should be enjoyed, so keep it fun."

Tickets are still available to see him play The Bohemian Spirit. He performs Saturday, September 8 at 8:00 p.m. and on Sunday, September 9 at 3:00 p.m.