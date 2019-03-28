Interest rates drop by the largest amount in more than a decade

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Washington, DC - If you're looking to buy a home, you just got a little more bang for your buck-- thanks to falling mortgage rates.

The average rate on the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to 4.06 percent today, down from last week's 4.28 percent, according to Freddie Mac.

A year ago at this time, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 4.4 percent.

This is the largest drop in more than a decade.

Home sales jumped dramatically in February, compared with January but were still lower than at this time last year.

