Interchange at Medical Lake is closing for ten days starting Monday

SPOKANE CO., Wash. - The interchange at Medical Lake and State Route 902 is closing for ten days starting Monday.

From September 30-October 9, the interchange will be closed while the Washington State Department of Transportation constructs the second of three roundabouts in the area.

The closure includes the intersection of SR 902 and westbound I-90, as well as on and off-ramps.

After the ten-day closure, drivers will use the newly built roundabout.

The initial plan was to build the roundabout over the course of six to seven weeks, with multiple traffic control stages. Delays from utility relocation work have hindered these plans, and now the contractor is accelerating the construction of the roundabout.

The contractor crews will now be working 24 hours a day for ten straight days.

During the closure, drivers heading westbound on I-90 will be detoured at the Geiger Boulevard exit, and drivers on the south side of I-90 also heading westbound will follow detours to return to westbound I-90.