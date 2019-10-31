Installation on Spokane's Christmas tree begins Friday

SPOKANE, Wash. - It's never too early to start preparing for the holidays, right?

On Friday, Senske Services will begin decorating the 80-foot tree featured in the annual Spokane Tree Lighting Celebration.

The event is put on annually by the City of Spokane and Riverfront Park.

The Christmas tree will be covered in 2,500 LED, C-9 bulbs stretching over 3,125 feet in length. The giant red bow is 10 feet tall and there are six large light bursts that top the tree.

Branch Manager Timm Turnbough said installing the lights requires a 125-foot lift and takes about 32-man hours. It will take another 18 hours to remove the lights at the end of the holiday season.

This year's tree-lighting celebration will be held on November 30 in the park.

