Inmates get shorter showers, Kootenai County saves thousands of dollars

Inmates get shorter showers, Kootenai...

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Kootenai County inmates are getting less time - not behind bars, but in the shower.

"In the past, there's been no limit on the shower times," said Building and Grounds director Shawn Riley. "They can shower five or more times a day if they wanted to."

Some inmates actually do. Riley said the extra showers are taking a toll on the jail's boilers.

"The boilers in the facility run $27,000 a piece to install and we just had to put two new ones in."

The boilers consume a lot of energy. Last year, the jail spent $263,759 on water and gas. Now, there's a solution to plug the problem.

By the end of January, equipment will be installed on water pipes limiting the amount of water that pours out.

"The way we're going to set it up is the inmate will push it, they'll get five minutes of shower water, they'll push it again, they'll get another five minutes," Riley said.

Showers will only be open for nine hours a day during the week, and two hours per day on weekends.

"We're going to cut our water usage in half," Riley said.

The new equipment will cost $18,000 to install, and will save the county an estimated $80,000 each year.

