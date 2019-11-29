Inmate found dead at Nez Perce County detention center
NEZ PERCE CO., Idaho - An inmate was found dead at the Nez Perce County adult Detention Center on Friday.
Paramedics pronounced the individual dead at the scene, but have not yet identified the inmate.
Idaho State Police are investigating and the person's name will be released once their family has been notified.
This story will be updated.
