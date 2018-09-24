Inland Northwest Blood Center changes name to Vitalant

SPOKANE, Wash. - Blood Systems announced today that its ten blood center brands, including the Inland Northwest Blood Center, will unite as one cohesive brand under the new name Vitalant.

"As transfusion medicine leaders, we embrace this opportunity to combine our innovative capabilities," said Vitalant President and CEO Dave Green. Vitalant supports nearly 1,000 hospitals and healthcare entities throughout the United States.

At least 200 blood donations are needed daily to support the needs of people throughout the Inland Northwest. In addition to blood products, Vitalant offers transfusion services, medical consulting, quality guidance, ongoing education, research and more.

"Inland Northwest Blood Center has a 73-year history where we have grown to be the sole blood provider to more than 35 hospitals across the Inland Northwest," said Jeff Bryant, president of Vitalant operations across Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, and Washington, "Our mission of providing lifesaving blood products and services will not change, and we remain committed to serving the community with the same people, purpose and passion you have come to expect."

Vitalant will maintain the same staff in every donation center, and donors should expect the very same comfortable experience they have come to trust. For more information, call 877.258.4825 or visit their website