Inland Empire Way reopened after SPD investigation and DUI pursuit
SPOKANE, WA - On Sunday,Spokane Police investigated a vehicle theft in the Vinegar Flats neighborhood near Inland Empire Way, and had closed the road between 15th and 16th Avenue.
Inland Empire way between 15th and 16th is closed. Use the detour on Chestnut.— Spokane Police (@SpokanePD) July 21, 2019
During their investigation, a white Durango began driving recklessly nearby. Police pursued the car in a chase, and officers stopped the truck with a PIT maneuver. The driver was taken into custody pm suspicion of a DUI. They continued their previous investigation of the car theft.
