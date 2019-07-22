News

Inland Empire Way reopened after SPD investigation and DUI pursuit

Posted: Jul 21, 2019 12:32 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 05:46 PM PDT

Inland Empire Way reopened after SPD investigation and DUI pursuit

SPOKANE, WA - On Sunday,Spokane Police investigated a vehicle theft in the Vinegar Flats neighborhood near Inland Empire Way, and had closed the road between 15th and 16th Avenue.

 

 

During their investigation, a white Durango began driving recklessly nearby. Police pursued the car in a chase, and officers stopped the truck with a PIT maneuver. The driver was taken into custody pm suspicion of a DUI. They continued their previous investigation of the car theft.

