Injuries reported in crash on I-90, road partially blocked near Latah Creek bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. - A multiple-vehicle crash is blocking parts of eastbound I-90 near the Latah Creek bridge. There are injuries reported. A commercial vehicle was involved, and the road is partially blocked.
Washington State Patrol troopers advise that drivers find an alternate route into downtown Spokane.
