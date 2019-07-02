Injuries reported in crash on I-90, road partially blocked near Latah Creek bridge

Washington State Patrol

SPOKANE, Wash. - A multiple-vehicle crash is blocking parts of eastbound I-90 near the Latah Creek bridge. There are injuries reported. A commercial vehicle was involved, and the road is partially blocked.

Washington State Patrol troopers advise that drivers find an alternate route into downtown Spokane.

