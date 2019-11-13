Information night to teach families about fostering young refugees

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Have you considered becoming a foster parent?

Lutheran Community Services Northwest Spokane is searching for families to foster young refugees.

On the second Tuesday of each month, the group holds an informational night for those interested in proividing a loving environment for refugee children in need.

This month’s meeting will take place from 5:30- 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at 210 W. Sprague Ave.