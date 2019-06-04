Indian Canyon Golf Course now open with new irrigation system

City of Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - Indian Canyon Golf Course is now open for the season and all 18 holes have brand-new irrigation systems.

The irrigation project replaced the full original 1936 system with new irrigation technologies. Not only will it improve playing quality, it will conserve water in alignment with the City's strategic plan.

Esmeralda Golf Course is scheduled to begin a full irrigation upgrade this fall and all four courses will receive improvements in the future.

Through late June, there will be 5 temporary greens (5, 8, 9, 12, and 17) as work finishes up on the project.

Esmeralda, Downriver and Creek at Qualchan have also opened for the season. For more information on the irrigation project and all City of Spokane golf courses, please visit their website.

