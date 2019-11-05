Inaugural flight leaves Spokane for Everett's Paine Field

Alaska Airlines

SPOKANE, Wash. - You can now fly to western Washington without the headache that can be SeaTac airport.

The first flight from Spokane International to Paine Field in Everett left GEG Tuesday morning.

Commercial flights only started operating out of Paine Field in March 2019, when Alaska and United Airlines began offering flights from a privately funded terminal there.

The new, nonstop Alaska Airlines flight will now take off from Spokane each day at 7:40 a.m., landing on the west side at 8:55. The one-way flights from Spokane to Everett start as low as $54.

Daily flights from Everett to Spokane will be leave Paine Field at 8:05 p.m. and touch down at GEG around 9:20 p.m. One-way flights from Everett to Spokane start as low as $49.