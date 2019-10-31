Improperly discarded ashes from wood stove cause Coeur d'Alene house fire
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Improperly discarded ashes from a wood stove were the cause of a house fire on Pine Hill early Thursday morning.
The Coeur d'Alene Fire Department and Northern Lakes Fire Department responded to the home and found the sole occupant made it out safely. Unfortunately, the family dog did not survive.
CDAFD said the home had working smoke detectors, which alerted the occupant and allowed her to get out safely.
The fire was contained to the main living area, but heat and smoke damage were found throughout the house.
Firefighters would like to remind residents with wood stoves to always clean out the ashes into a metal bucket and soak the contents before disposing of the ashes. Additionally, keep ash buckets at least 10 feet away from your home.
