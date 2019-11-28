Idaho wildlife officials searching for suspect who killed deer for just its head

wikimedia

Wildlife officers are searching for the person suspected of shooting a deer only for its head earlier this month.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said the white tailed buck’s body was found near mile post 14 along the South Fork of the Clearwater River.

They said the shooting is believed to have taken place around November 15.

In a statement, the Department of Fish and Game said the waste has concerned those from both the hunting and non-hunting community.

Citizens Against Poaching is offering a reward for the suspected shooter, and asks that anyone who saw people wading in the river or a car parked for an extended amount of time come forward with information.

If you have any information, call the Citizens Against Poaching Hotline at 1-800-632-5999.