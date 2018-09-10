Idaho Supreme Court rejects new trial for convicted killer

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - The Idaho Supreme Court has upheld a lower court's ruling rejecting a request for a new trial by a man convicted of killing his estranged wife and covering up her murder.

The Idaho Supreme Court in a ruling made public Friday agreed with the lower court's decision that new evidence offered by Charles Capone even if allowed wouldn't have led to an acquittal.

Prosecutors say Capone killed 40-year-old Rachael Anderson of Clarkston, Washington, in 2010. Capone was sentenced in September 2014 to life in prison without parole after being convicted of first-degree murder and two other felonies.

Capone's co-defendant, David Stone, testified that he witnessed the killing and then helped to dump Anderson's body in the Snake River.

Capone argued that statements made by Stone's former cellmate contradicted Stone's testimony and would have produced an acquittal.