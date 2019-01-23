Idaho man dies in crash on I-90

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

WALLACE, Idaho - On Wednesday, around 11:56 a.m., a car crash on I-90 in Wallace, Idaho killed a 61-year-old man.

A white 2005 Ford Ranger pickup driven by Keith M. Coleman of Kellog, Idaho was entering westbound I-90 from exit 61 when he failed to yield to oncoming traffic. Both westbound lanes were occupied by two semi-tractor trailer units.

Coleman lost control of his vehicle and crossed in front of a 2015 Freightliner pulling a trailer driven by Richard C. Lamphere, 63, of Farmington, New Mexico.

Coleman struck the median barrier head on, then bounced back into the fast lane in front of Lamphere who then sideswiped Coleman.

Troopers and @ShoshoneSheriff deputies have been working all afternoon on this crash I-90 near Wallace, that sadly has gone fatal. The investigation continues but the weather and conditions are being looked at as a contributing factor. An ISP press release is forthcoming pic.twitter.com/yNJY8CTCis — Idaho State Police (@ispdistrict1) January 23, 2019

Coleman was transported to Shoshone Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

Lamphere was not injured and both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

