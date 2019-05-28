Idaho law enforcement agencies make 33 arrests during Memorial Day weekend DUI patrols

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Over the Memorial Weekend Officers from Idaho State Police, Coeur d' Alene Police Department, Post Falls Police Department, Rathdrum Police Department, Spirit Lake Police Department and Kootenai County Sheriff's Office participated in a county wide DUI emphasis patrol.

North Idaho law enforcement officers focussed their patrols on DUI drivers and other aggressive diving behaviors and during the 3 day event, a total of 337 stops/contacts were made.

Out of those stops, 29 drivers were arrested for Driving under the Influence of Alcohol and 4 were arrested for Driving under the Influence of Drugs. In addition, 8 drivers were also charged with Driving while suspended, 2 people were arrested for possession of felony drugs, and 25 for misdemeanor drugs possession. There were also 15 seat belt tickets issued.

According to law enforcement, this was a very successful weekend for the community as there were no serious injury accidents reported in Kootenai County during the three day Memorial Day weekend.

Law enforcement agencies would like to let everyone know that these emphasis patrols will be happening throughout the year. They also encourage everyone to not drive if you have been drinking.

