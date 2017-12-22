Idaho gets nation's first Dark Sky Reserve

Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve. Courtesy: darksky.org

Skies over a large swath of central Idaho will stay dark, formally designated as the nation's first Dark Sky Reserve. The Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve is one of just 12 worldwide.

The area spans 1,400 square miles from Ketchum to Stanley and is the third largest reserve in the world.

“The importance of today’s achievement to the dark-skies movement in the United States cannot be understated,” IDA Executive Director J. Scott Feierabend said. “Given the complexity of International Dark Sky Reserve nominations and the rigor of the protections that IDA requires for this honor, this is certainly a watershed moment in the history of American conservation.”

Dark sky reserves aim to minimize the impact of artificial light. Communities work together to preserve the natural darkness that can help nature and animals thrive.

In the case of the Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve, the cities of Ketchum, Sun Valley and Stanley worked alongside surrounding counties and the Idaho Conservation League to create the reserve.

