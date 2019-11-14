Idaho DMV: Insure your vehicle or lose your registration

BOISE, Idaho - Idaho drivers now have to provide proof of insurance to the DMV, or have their registration suspended.

A new law has been passed by Idaho legislature, mandating that vehicle owners provide proof of insurance for two consecutive months, or their registration will be suspended.

The law goes into effect in January 2020.

For DMV employees, they are now required by the Idaho Transportation Department to determine monthly whether a vehicle owner has insurance. This only applies to non-commercial vehicles for the time being, and also excludes trailers and off-highway vehicles.

Vehicle owners without insurance will receive a warning and be given 30 days to provide it. To reinstate a suspended registration, owners will have to bring proof of insurance in and pay a $75 fee.

For more information, check the Idaho Transportation Department website.