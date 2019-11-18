Idaho companies team up to 'Give Cold Feet the Boot'

CJ Dayrit

PLUMMER, Idaho - Idaho businesses are teaming up to give out free winter boots and socks to elementary school students.

The Idaho State Department of Education, healthcare company Optum Idaho and North 40 Outfitters are partnering for a new effort called ‘Give Cold Feet the Boot.'

For this endeavor, four Idaho schools were chosen to receive the donation of winter boots – Lakeside Elementary School, Heritage Academy, Donald D. Stalker Elementary School and Westside Elementary School.

Lakeside Elementary School will be getting their boots Tuesday afternoon, which will also come with a pair of socks, donated by North 40 Outfitters.

Optum Idaho also released a statement, saying: