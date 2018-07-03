Idaho airman, killed in World War II, to be buried with full military honors

Sgt. Charles H. Daman (Top Left)

WASHINGTON - The remains of an Idaho serviceman, lost since his death in World War II, have been recovered by the Defense Department and are being returned to his family for burial with full military honors.

The remains of Army Air Forces Sgt. Charles H. Daman, 21, of De Smet, Idaho, were identified on Aug. 28, 2017, will be buried July 11 in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. In the spring of 1945, as the war in Europe drew to a close, Allied forces launched a series of aerial attacks to cripple what remained of the German air force. Daman, who was a member of the 714th Bombardment Squadron, 448th Bombardment Group, 2nd Bombardment Division, was aboard an aircraft on an attack mission on April 4, 1945, as one of more than 400 bombers to attack airbases at Parchim, Perleberg and Wesendorf, Germany. The aircraft, which held 10 airmen, was attacked by enemy fighter planes in the vicinity of Hamburg.

Following the attack, the aircraft exploded and crashed, leaving only one survivor, who was subsequently captured after he parachuted into the town of Ludwigslust. Personal effects of eight of the nine missing crewmembers were found and identified by the surviving airman.

On August 15, 1997, a Joint POW/MIA Accounting Command investigative team traveled to Ludwigslust to locate a possible crash site. A local man helped the team analyze a 1948 site sketch and align it with present-day landmarks. With this information, the team found aircraft wreckage.

In 2014 and 2015, multiple recovery teams excavated the site, finding osseous material. The remains were sent to DPAA for analysis.

To identify Daman’s remains, scientists from DPAA and the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA analysis, which matched his family, as well as anthropological analysis, which matched his records, and material evidence.

Of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II, more than 400,000 died during the war. Currently there are 72,906 service members still unaccounted for from World War II. Daman’s name is recorded on the Tablets of the Missing at the Netherlands American Cemetery, an American Battle Monuments Commission site in Margraten, Netherlands, along with the other MIAs from WWII. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate his remains have been found.