Icy road conditions lead to fatal crash on US 195 near Pullman

WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - A Lewiston man was killed Friday afternoon after he lost control of his car on U.S. Route 195 near Pullman and was hit by car.

20-year-old Noah McCarley was driving his 2003 Subaru Legacy southbound at 2:51 p.m. two miles south of Pullman when he slid sideways across the center line and was struck by a northbound car driven by 50-year-old Brian Peterson of Moscow, Idaho. McCarley was driving his car too fast for the icy conditions before losing control of his vehicle.

McCarley was pronounced dead at the scene. Peterson was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital with unknown injuries.