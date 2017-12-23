Icy road conditions lead to fatal crash on US 195 near Pullman
WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - A Lewiston man was killed Friday afternoon after he lost control of his car on U.S. Route 195 near Pullman and was hit by car.
20-year-old Noah McCarley was driving his 2003 Subaru Legacy southbound at 2:51 p.m. two miles south of Pullman when he slid sideways across the center line and was struck by a northbound car driven by 50-year-old Brian Peterson of Moscow, Idaho. McCarley was driving his car too fast for the icy conditions before losing control of his vehicle.
McCarley was pronounced dead at the scene. Peterson was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital with unknown injuries.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Spokane Police arrest lower South Hill murder suspect
- Icy road conditions lead to fatal crash on US 195 near Pullman
- Woman killed after driving wrong way on I-90 through downtown Spokane
- Family of local boy suffering from rare disease looks to raise money for a cure
- Inmates get shorter showers, Kootenai County saves thousands of dollars
- Spokane Airport, Greater Spokane Inc. join task force to attract Boeing plane