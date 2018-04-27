OLYMPIA, Wash. - While anglers prepare for opening day of fishing, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Friday that the Icicle River will not open for spring chinook fishing.

The Department said the number of spring chinook estimated to return to the Icicle River is barely enough to meet broodstock needs at the Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery.

To avoid a potential broodstock shortage and/or reduced hatchery release in 2019 it is necessary to close the fishery at this time.

Officals said the department will monitor spring chinook salmon returns to the Icicle River and open the season if numbers improve and broodstock collection goals are met.

The closure begins at the signs located 800 feet upstream of the mouth to 500 feet downstream of the Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery Barrier Dam and from the shoreline markers where Cyo Road intersects the Icicle River at the Sleeping Lady Resort to the Icicle Peshastin Irrigation Footbridge.